Yerevan's sabotage: Pashinyan announces diversification of military ties

29 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan will have to diversify its security relations, this process has no alternative, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the event dedicated to the Armenian army.

"It is necessary to admit that the ideas rooted in us about safety and security systems and their operational formulas turned to be disastrous for us and there is no other option for the Republic of Armenia than the diversification of security relations," Pashinyan said.

He noted that Armenia is already going that way.

The PM noted that Armenia is on the path of acquiring new and modern weapons and equipment, and in recent years the republic's government has signed contracts for the purchase of weapons and ammunition worth several billion dollars.