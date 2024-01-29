U.S. preparing operation against Iran - report

29 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is considering various options to respond to an attack on its base in the Middle East, including the possibility of a covert operation against Iran, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the attack, which claimed the lives of three U.S. servicemen, "would force a stronger response", which will exceed the scale of what it undertook after the beginning of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Among the possible actions, the news agency mentions "a covert action that would see the U.S. strike Iran." U.S. President Joe Biden will have to make "one of the most consequential decisions of his presidency," the news agency noted, adding that this could lead to a direct confrontation between Iran and the U.S.

The White House press office earlier said that three U.S. service members were killed, 34 servicemen were injured.

Later, Amman denied Biden's statement that U.S. forces were attacked on the country’s territory, noting that U.S. base in Syria was attacked.