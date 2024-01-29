Jordan denies attack on U.S. base within territory

29 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Jordan has refuted U.S. President Joe Biden’s statement that U.S. forces were attacked in Jordan’s territory.

"The U.S. [military] base that came under an attack is located outside Jordan," Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin told the Al Mamlaka television channel.

According to the minister, the base is located in Syria’s al-Tanf area near the border with Jordan.

The White House reported earlier that three U.S. service members were killed and many wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border on January 27.