Iran FM arrives in Pakistan for talks

29 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan for talks Monday, as both nations sought to ease tensions after deadly cross-border strikes threatened diplomatic relations.

The Iranian FM arrived in Islamabad late Sunday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had launched a barrage of missiles on Pakistan’s border region, claiming to target the bases of the militant group.

Pakistan retaliated with a missile strike on Iran’s border province of Sistan-Baluchestan, which it claimed was to target an anti-Pakistan militant group.

Islamabad had downgraded ties with Tehran, but resumed full ties after intense deliberations.