29 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian-origin citizens are eligible to participate in the presidential election as Azerbaijani citizens, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said.

"All citizens of Azerbaijan, irrespective of gender, residence, or affiliation with national minorities, are entitled to equal rights," Panahov said.

According to him, approximately 80,000 observers have been registered in relation to the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.