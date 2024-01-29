Italy’s spending on Azerbaijani gas increasing

29 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Italy has recorded a significant increase in spending on natural gas imports from Azerbaijan, according to the European Union's statistical office.

Imports reached 619.2 million euros in November 2023, compared to 364.2 million euros in October. This notable surge represents a month-on-month growth of over 70%.

Gas imports dropped from 881.2 million cubic meters in October to 838.2 million cubic meters in November, showing a 5.1% decrease.

Over the first 11 months of 2023, Italy's cumulative gas imports from Azerbaijan totaled 8.5 billion cubic meters, equivalent to a value exceeding 4.6 billion euros.