Azerbaijan's liberated territories ready for presidential elections

29 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preparations for the extraordinary presidential election in Lachin, Shusha and other Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation have concluded, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said.

He emphasized the significance of comprehensive observation by international organizations.

"We specifically recommend that the OSCE long-term mission monitor the process in the territories liberated from occupation. The OSCE's job should be to conduct meticulous observations in these areas," Panahov said.

The chairman of the CEC stressed that they refer to this Februsry 7 election as the Election of Victory.