Number of direct flights between Russia and Serbia to increase

29 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air Serbia will increase the number of flights between Serbia and Russian cities in the spring.

The updated summer schedule will come into force on March 31. According to it, every week 19 flights will depart from Moscow to Belgrade instead of 13. In addition to this, the company will operate five flights from St. Petersburg, three flights will be operated from Kazan.

The cheapest ticket for a flight between Belgrade and Kazan will cost from 37.5 thousand rubles, a flight from St. Petersburg will cost at least 55.5 thousand rubles, while a one-way ticket from Moscow will cost 58 thousand rubles.