Azerbaijan increased hotel revenues by 38% last year

29 Jan. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani hoteliers recorded increased profits over the past year. Hotels and hospitality venues in the republic increased their income by almost 38%. Thus, the total amount of funds received amounted to over $287 million. Information about this was disseminated by the State Statistical Committee of the country.

The republic's hotels earned the most from renting out rooms. The income amounted to 60%. Almost 30% of the income was received from catering on hotel premises. More than 3% was earned through the provision of health and medical services.

It is noted that most often travelers stayed in Baku's hotels. Tourists also rested in hotels in Quba, Khachmazy, Naftalan, Qabala and others.

The number of foreign tourists also increased by 33% compared to 2022. In total, 1.8 million foreign travelers visited the republic last year. At the same time, it is clarified that most of them were Russians. Their number was more than 15% of the total foreign tourist flow.