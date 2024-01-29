Garibashvili announces his resignation

29 Jan. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, at 17:00 local time, Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Garibashvili held a briefing in the capital of Georgia. There, he announced that he was leaving his post.

Earlier, Georgian media reported that the Head of government could announce his resignation at a meeting with the press.

How did it all start?

This morning, a number of Georgian media reported that personnel changes were planned in the country's government.

From the beginning of February, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is expected to switch posts with the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze. The decision was announced on the Imedi channel.