Raisi to come to Pakistan

29 Jan. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will arrive in Iran in the near future, the Head of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said .

He noted that Tehran had received an official invitation from Islamabad in connection with the official visit of the Head of state. The Minister emphasized that the parties had reached an agreement to work on the program for Raisi's visit.

Let us remind you that Abdollahian is in Islamabad on a visit. This morning, he held talks with his Pakistani counterpart. The purpose of the visit is to reduce tension in relations between the two states.