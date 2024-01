30 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Airways will launch direct flights between Moscow and Batumi in April, the airline press service reported.

Plane tickets will cost the equivalent of $300, flights will be carried out three times a week to and from Moscow's Vnukovo Airport.

In 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to cancel visas for Georgian citizens visiting Russia and lift the ban on direct flights to Georgia.