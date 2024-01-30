PACE MP: Azerbaijan's absence in organization to undermine credibility

30 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s absence in PACE will hinder the Council of Europe, there should be no place for double standards, member of the Serbian delegation in PACE Stefan Jovanovic said.

“The Council of Europe serves as a platform for cooperation and dialogue, and the absence of Azerbaijan in PACE will become an obstacle for the organization to effectively solve regional problems,” Stefan Jovanovic said.

He stressed that the reaction of the Azerbaijani delegation to the fact that some PACE members questioned its authority is not surprising.

The PACE member reminded that the Council of Europe has repeatedly taken a principled position regarding the need to respect the territorial integrity of the organization’s members.

“The Council of Europe needs to ensure that these principles are respected without double standards. This is extremely important for maintaining the authority and effectiveness of the organization,” Stefan Jovanovic said.

The MP warned PACE that double standards can undermine the organization’s credibility and urged to strive for consistency and fairness in its actions, Report writes.