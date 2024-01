30 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian national airline Fly Arna said it has suspended flights.

"Fly Arna airline flights are currently on hold as the company is undergoing operational revisions. The carrier is actively working on resuming its services and is looking forward to welcoming passengers back onboard soon,’ the statement reads.

Fly Arna is a joint venture between the Armenian National Interests Foundation (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group established in 2021.