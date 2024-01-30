How will U.S. respond to Jordan base attack?

30 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The White House vowed a "very consequential response" to a drone attack on a base in Jordan, U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby

“We will absolutely do what is required to protect ourselves … and to respond appropriately to these attacks,” Kirby said.

“We’re still working our way through that right now,” he said when asked if the U.S. had identified the specific militia group or groups involved.

According to the spokesman, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to respond to the latest attacks in a “time and manner of our choosing.”