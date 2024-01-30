Direct shipping line to be launched between Iran and Saudi Arabia

30 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A direct shipping line will be launched between the port cities of Bandar Kangan located in southern Iran and Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia, governor of Iran's Bushehr province Ahmad Mohammadizadeh said.

According to him, the shipping line would serve as a gateway for trade between Iran and Saudi Arabia, IRNA reported.

The governor said the projects to develop Kangan Port and the city's quay were in the final stages, which upon completion would enable large ships capable of carrying high-tonnage consignments to berth in the port.

Mohammadizadeh added that during a recent visit by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari to Bushehr, good decisions were made about using the capacities of the province's ports to boost Iran's trade with regional countries and establish the Kangan-Dammam shipping line.