Biden orders to draw up military options against Iran

30 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden is blaming Iran more explicitly than ever for the deaths of American soldiers and is weighing what the consequences should be, Politico reported, citing sources.

Within the administration, top aides are trying to thread a needle: Biden is ordering his advisers to present a range of U.S. response options that would forcefully deter other attacks while also not further inflaming a smoldering region, according to two officials.

"Biden, who has a well-known desire to limit conflict and avoid dragging the United States into another Middle East war, has directed his team to draw up military options in response to the weekend attack," the report reads.

According to the report, some Democrats are increasingly worried that Biden’s presidency is at risk of getting overtaken by foreign events, while congressional Republican leaders and allied hawks are pushing for a swift reaction to the attack.