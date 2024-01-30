Russia to probe profane of Children of Siege Leningrad plaque in Yerevan

30 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: The Russian house in Yerevan

Russia's Investigative Committee will initiate a case regarding the desecration of a monument dedicated to the Children of Siege Leningrad in Armenia's Yerevan.

"Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed the central apparatus of the agency to initiate a criminal case on this fact and in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the statement reads.

On Monday, a man threw away the wreaths from the monument to the children of besieged Leningrad.

The monument to the Monument to the Children of Besieged Leningrad was unveiled during a solemn ceremony held at Vahagn Davtyan Park in 2015.