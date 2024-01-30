Ballot papers distribution for Azerbaijan's presidential election kicks off

30 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ahead of the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, the distribution of ballot papers to district election commissions has commenced at the Milli Majlis (Parliament) printing house, Media and Communications Department of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretariat reported.

The process involves members of the CEC, and secretariat staff, along with the chairmen and secretaries of respective district election commissions.

"The process has been executed in an open and transparent manner, ensuring that all conditions are in place for international organizations, election observation missions, media representatives, and election stakeholders to closely monitor the proceedings. On the initial day, January 30, ballots will be transported to a total of 36 electoral districts. This includes electoral districts in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, polling stations in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as electoral districts encompassing remote areas of the republic. Over the following two days, the distribution will extend to all other electoral districts throughout the country, bringing the process to its full completion," the statement reads.

The printing process commenced on January 24, 2024. In accordance with the Commission's decision, a total of 6,524,203 ballot papers were printed, Trend reported.

After the distribution of ballot papers to the district election commissions , they will be transferred from the district election commissions to the precinct election commissions no later than 3 days before the beginning of voting.