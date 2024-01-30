Azerbaijan's Khankendi to create 40 new workplaces

30 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 40 new workplaces are planned to be created in Khankendi by the end of February, head of State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Matin Eynullayev said.

He highlighted plans to reestablish two gas stations, one mobile operator, one market, one trucking service, one hair salon and one pharmacy in the city.

According to him, the initial focus pertains to life-sustaining industries. The head of the service noted that the second objective is to expedite construction and rehabilitation efforts, secure the supply of raw materials, and decrease the cost of operations in the region by revitalizing enterprises engaged in the production and processing of construction materials.