Lion-smiley and Armenia under water: Simonyan criticizes anthem and coat of arms

30 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said that the national anthem of Armenia must be changed.

According to him, the anthem must have a connection with Armeia and Armenian music, being in accordance with the rules of the anthem.

"I do not insist that it should be replaced by the great Aram Khachaturian’s music, which, in my opinion, is magnificent, unsurpassed and maximally Armenian, but it is obvious that changing the existing foreign-born anthem is a necessity," the speaker said.

The Anthem of Armenia was adopted in 1991, it is based on the Anthem of the First Armenian Republic (1918-1920) and Mikayel Nalbandian's poem "The Song of an Italian Girl" written in 1859. It was arranged by Barsegh Kanachyan. The Armenia SSR anthem's music was composed by Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian.

Armenia's coat of arms

Speaking about Armenia's coat of arms, Simonyan expressed dissatisfaction with the image of Mount Ararat.