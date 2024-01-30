Will Georgia face measles outbreak?

30 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of citizens with measles has increased in Georgia. In January of this year alone, 16 cases of infection have been registered. Most of the sick people are in Tbilisi. This information was announced by the head of the Tbilisi Children's Hospital named after Iashvili Ivane Chkhaidze.

He said that last year 23 cases of measles were detected. Most often, those infected were between 20 and 40 years old.

He also noted that the number of measles cases had increased in neighbouring countries. At the same time, in Europe the number of infections has increased several dozen times.

Chkhaidze said that the situation with measles was still under control, but called for appropriate measures to be taken. In particular, he addressed parents and offered to vaccinate their children on time.