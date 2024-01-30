Russian Minister of Emergency Situations arrives in Azerbaijan

30 Jan. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Minister of Emergency Situations has arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan. Alexander Kurenkov came to Baku on a working visit, the Ministry reports.

The Minister will stay in Baku for two days. During this time, Kurenkov will discuss cooperation between Emergency Ministries with fellow representatives of the union country.

At the beginning of the trip, the Head of the Russian Ministry took part in a flower-laying ceremony at the Mass Grave memorial in Baku.

"The head of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry honored the memory of the defenders of the Motherland during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. 1,462 soldiers are buried on the territory of the memorial complex",

the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The Ministry recalled that over a million Soviet soldiers received medical treatment in Azerbaijani hospitals during the Great Patriotic War.