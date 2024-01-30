US representatives discuss possibility of providing assistance to Armenian Armed Forces

30 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A seminar was held on the issues of defense transformation. This was reported at the US Embassy in Armenia.

The last week's meeting was attended by a US delegation consisting of members of the US Department of Defense Institute for Security Management and other representatives of the country.

The seminar participants talked about potential assistance to the Armenian armed forces and the improvement of the quality of interaction with partners. In addition to this, the parties discussed issues of combating modern challenges.