Palestinian radicals announce conditions for peace in Gaza

30 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A representative of one of the radical Palestinian movements supporting Hamas said that there could not be a transition to a ceasefire without mutual understanding. Let us note that this movement is also holding Israelis hostage.

"We reaffirm our firm position that there can be no mutual understanding without ensuring a comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupation forces, ensuring reconstruction and a clear political solution guaranteeing the rights of the Palestinian people",

Ziyad Nakhalah said.

Let us recall that the international community has proposed a plan for the warring parties to end the conflict. The plan involves the implementation of a "multi-stage" agreement, within the framework of which the parties will exchange hostages.