30 Jan. 21:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Armenia continues to reduce the refinancing rate. At the meeting of the Central Bank Council held on January 30, it was decided to lower it by another 0.5% - to 8.75%.

"The pawn repo rate is 10.25%. The rate for raising funds is 7.25%",

the press service of the bank said.

Let us remind you that at the last meeting held last December, the Central Bank lowered the rate by 0.25%. The rate amounted to 9.25%.