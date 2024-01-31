CIA chief: U.S. no longer enjoys uncontested primacy

31 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States no longer wields unrivaled power in international affairs, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said in an article for Foreign Affairs.

According to him, China’s rise and Russia’s revanchism pose daunting geopolitical challenges in a world of intense strategic competition.

The CIA chief believes that complicating matters further is a revolution in technology even more sweeping than the Industrial Revolution or the beginning of the nuclear age.