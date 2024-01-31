How will new Prime Minister change Georgia?

31 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze said the country’s economy was growing “not only in absolute terms but also compared to other countries”, reducing the gap with “advanced” countries in living standards.

In his social media post, the head of the ruling party compared Georgia’s gross domestic product at purchasing power parity per capita to measure the country's development and the standard of living of its population.

"We have all resources to reduce the gap with advanced European countries to a minimum by 2030, eliminate poverty and become a high-income country," Kobakhidze said.

He stressed “necessity” of “maintaining peace” and an “effective” economic policy for the purpose.

Kobakhidze noted that in 2023 Georgia surpassed more than 30 countries in terms of economic indicators and moved from the 110th place to the 79th place compared to 2012.