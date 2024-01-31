IMF revises upward outlook for Russian GDP

31 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Monetary Fund has revised upward its estimates of economic development of Russia and forecasts Russia’s GDP to grow by 2.6% in this year and by 1.1% in 2025, according to the January World Economic Outlook update.

The IMF's expectations for this year are close to those of the Russian Economic Development Ministry, which is forecasting 2.3%, and way above the Central Bank of Russia's 0.5%-1.5% forecast.

The latest 2023 estimate is still lower than that given by Russian economic development minister Maxim Reshetnikov.