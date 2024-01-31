Greece increases spending on Azerbaijani gas

31 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Greece increased the cost of importing natural gas from Azerbaijan in November 2023, according to Eurostat.

In November alone, Greece spent 64.2 million euros on gas imports from Azerbaijan, compared to 57.7 million euros in October, which means an increase of 11.3%.

In November, Greece imported 158.3 million cubic metres of natural gas from Azerbaijan, compared to 161.7 million cubic metres in October, which indicates that the import volume decreased by 2.1%.

During the first 11 months of 2023, approximately 1.8 billion cubic metres of gas worth 808.8 million euros were exported from Azerbaijan to Greece.