Azerbaijan and Armenia resume border delimitation dialogue

31 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of commissions on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has kicked off, the AzTV channel reported.

The meeting is taking place at the border in the section between Ijevan and Gazakh districts between delegations led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan.

At the meeting, it is planned to transfer maps of minefields of three districts from Armenia to Azerbaijan.

The previous meeting took place on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in Tavush on November 30, 2023.