Polling spots to be opened in Russia to vote in Azerbaijan's presidential election

31 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Polling stations will be opened at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, as well as at the Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, in connection with the February 7 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Addresses of polling stations:

Moscow city, 15 Voznesensky avenue;

St. Petersburg city, 27, 2nd Sovetskaya street;

Yekaterinburg city, 5 Karla Libknecht street;

Polling stations will be open from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.

Azerbaijani citizens who have reached the age of 18 and are permanently residing in Russia's territory may participate in voting. For this purpose, it is necessary to present a passport or ID card of an Azerbaijani citizen to the representatives of the polling station. Azerbaijani citizens planning to visit Russia during the presidential election and wishing to vote are also asked to bring absentee voting certificates.