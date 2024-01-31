Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceed $66 bln

31 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have grown by 17% and will amount to $66.5 billion by the end of 2023, governor of the Azerbaijani Central Bank Taleh Kazimov said.

“Last year, the strategic foreign exchange reserves of the CBA increased by 29.1% to $11.6 billion,” Taleh Kazimov said.

The Azerbaijani Central Bank’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by 9.39%, or $997.1 million, compared to the previous month.

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves are formed from the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank, the assets of the State Oil Fund and the treasury funds of the Ministry of Finance.