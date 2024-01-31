Skate or Fairy Tale Park may be built in Anapa on resort tax money

31 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of Anapa City Hall

Anapa authorities plan to spend money collected due to resort tax on projects that are necessary and important both for residents and vacationers.

A meeting was held at the mayor's office of the Kuban resort of Anapa, the participants of which discussed issues of tourism development and the use of resort tax funds, the press service of the resort mayor's office reports.

“Over the entire period of the resort tax collection, over 330 mln rubles were received, which we allocated for the installation of sports and children’s playgrounds, architectural forms on the embankment and parks. We also built a square for the 80th anniversary of the Krasnodar Territory in Supsekha, and are now completing the reconstruction of the Walnut Grove,”

- Mayor of Anapa Vasily Shvets said.