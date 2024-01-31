National Bank of Georgia reduces key rates for 2nd month

31 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Georgia, the refinancing rate is being reduced for the 2nd month in a row. Late last year, it was lowered to 9.5%.

The National Bank of Georgia announced a reduction in the refinancing rate by another 0.5% - to 9%. This decision was made by the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank at a meeting held today.

"At this stage, as a result of an analysis of existing trends, the National Bank continues to exit tight monetary policy and reduces the monetary policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 9%,”

– the press service of the bank informed.

From March 2022 to May 2023, the refinancing rate in the republic was at 11%. Then it gradually decreased and by the end of the year, it amounted to 9.5%.