Iranian authorities cancel entry visas for tourists

31 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran is opening the country to tourists: starting from February 4, tourists from 28 countries will be able to enter Iran unilaterally without a visa, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Beykdeli said.

“Citizens from 28 countries who intend to visit Iran for tourism purposes will no longer need a visa from February 4, 2024. Tourists will be able to come to Iran only by purchasing a ticket, without applying for a visa,”

- Alireza Beykdeli reported.