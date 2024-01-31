Longest tunnel in Georgia almost completed: when will it be opened?

31 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Infrastructure of Georgia

The Kvesheti-Kobi tunnel on the Georgian Military Road in Georgia is almost completed. The builders have only 500 m left to pave.

The construction of the Kvesheti-Kobi tunnel, located on the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway, is coming to an end, the Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure reported.

The ministry recalled that the total length of the tunnel is 9 km, so it will be the longest in Georgia. To date, 8500 meters have already been laid.

The ministry added that an evacuation tunnel is being created at the same time. The builders have advanced for 6800 meters. The entrances have already been accomplished.

"Completion of the Kvesheti-Kobi project is planned in 2024-2025,”

– the Ministry of Infrastructure of Georgia informed.