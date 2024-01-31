When will Putin visit Türkiye?

31 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Sources in Ankara announced a possible date for the Russian President's visit to Türkiye. There are just over 10 days left until it arrives.

The Russian president is expected in Türkiye in less than two weeks - on February 12, Reuters reports.

The agency refers to a representative of the Turkish authorities.

The same date was mentioned on January 20 by Türkiye newspaper. The newspaper also cited its sources.

The Russian leader announced his trip to Türkiye during Direct Line event in December.

Putin's previous international visits were to the Middle East. On December 6, 2023, the President visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia.