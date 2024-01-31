Vandal detained for desecration of Monument to the Children of Besieged Leningrad

31 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Samvel Shirinyan, who desecrated a monument dedicated to the children of Besieged Leningrad in Yerevan, was arrested. The man himself filmed and published a video with his crime.

Armenian law enforcement officers detained a resident of Yerevan who violated the Monument to the Children of Besieged Leningrad: he dropped wreaths and trampled underfoot ribbons the color of the Russian flag.

The suspect was found and has now been taken to the Investigative Committee.