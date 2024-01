31 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Large vehicles in Georgia are banned from crossing the road leading to the border with Russia. Restrictions are due to unfavorable weather conditions.

In Georgia, the road leading to the Upper Lars checkpoint was temporarily closed to traffic, the Department of Highways of the Republic informs.

The ban applies only to trailers and semi-trailers; other vehicles can pass without any restrictions.