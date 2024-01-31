Kaladze may compete for PM’s position

31 Jan. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tbilisi City Hall website

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze does not rule out nomination for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia. However, he noted that he would do so no earlier than in 2025. He stated that there are many projects that must be completed.

Former football player of the Italian FC Milan, and now the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze said that he may compete for the post of prime minister of the country.

At the same time, he noted that he would try so no earlier than in 2025, when his term as mayor expires.

“Nothing is ruled out. Everything is ahead. However, as you know, I have the powers of mayor until 2025, and this is a great responsibility to serve the people living in this city,”

- Kakha Kaladze said.