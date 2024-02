1 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with Türkiye's Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin in Baku on January 31.

The sides hailed the successful development of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries across all domains.

The officials also described the field of science and education as pivotal in the Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, discussing the current state and prospects of cooperation in this sphere.