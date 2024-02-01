Armenia reconsiders its withdrawal from CSTO

1 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is no question of Armenia's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), ambassador-at-large for the CSTO at the Russian Foreign Ministry Viktor Vasilyev said.

The Russian diplomat told RIA Novosti that the CSTO's attention today is focused on the implementation of the decisions of the Collective Security Council meeting held last November, which was not attended by Yerevan. He noted that all countries of this bloc participate in these activities.

"The documents adopted during the above-mentioned meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, in which the Armenian side did not participate, are now under discussion in Yerevan. Regarding some of those documents, there is the agreement of the Armenian side, from which it can be concluded that there is no question of Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO," Viktor Vasilyev said.

When asked about Yerevan's non-participation in the CSTO events, the Russian diplomat noted that it was the choice of the country's leadership, although it was made under pressure from Western countries and the emotions of Armenia's leadership and residents.

Vasilyev expressed hope, however, that sooner or later the voice of reason will win over emotions.

He aso noted that Armenia's security is not possible without the CSTO, including in the military-technical field. The envoy said that he cannot disclose the information.

The diplomat stressed the attempts of the Western countries to use the situation in Armenia to inflame the situation in the entire Caucasus.