Iran urges U.S. to drop language of threat

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has advised the United States to stop using a language of threat.

The diplomat urged to focus on a political solution to the conflict in the region instead.

“The U.S. must stop using the language of threat and blame shifting, and focus on a political solution,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

The minister said Iran’s response in a threatening situation would be “decisive and swift.”

Amir-Abdollahian was referring to threats by American officials to target the resistance forces in the region in response to a deadly attack on a U.S. base in Jordan earlier this week. Washington has blamed Tehran for the attack, which left three U.S. soldiers dead and 34 soldiers injured.