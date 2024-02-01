Moscow assesses Armenia's foreign policy

1 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on a statement made by NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina that the alliance is very enthusiastic about Armenia's shift towards NATO.

According to her, if someone wants rapprochement with NATO, they should realize how safe it is and what consequences it can lead to.

"Rapprochement with NATO leads to involvement in conflicts, loss of sovereignty and independence, subordination to other people's planning in all spheres and lack of opportunity to realize one's own national interests," Zakharova said.

The diplomat urged Armenia to open a map, see in which region its is located. According to her, it is necessary for Yerevan to understand its own national interests.