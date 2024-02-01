Armenia's Economy ministry officials detained in Investigative Committee's corruption cases

1 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Investigative Committee officers visited the Economy Ministry building for 'investigative actions' yesterday, the Armenian Investigative Committee's press service reported.

Seven officials of the Armenian Ministry of Economy have been detained in two criminal corruption cases it has initiated.

According to the press service, six Economy Ministry officials created conditions for illegally removing a private entity from an announced tender for the creation of a bank for public investment projects, so that it would be won by another bidder who offered 392 million drams (about $1 million), three times the price offered by the disqualified competitor.

The Investigative Committee added that another ministry official detained in another criminal case unreasonably facilitated the transfer of 238 million drams to the accounts of farmers involved in the creation of intensive orchards, who did not provide relevant documents and embezzled the funds. The detained official is reported to be in close relations with these persons.