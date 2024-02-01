Tbilisi’s Tsereteli Avenue opened after renovation

1 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced the reopening of the Tsereteli Avenue in Tbilisi for both private and public transport traffic following nearly 9 months of renovation works on the major street.

According to Kaladze, “all types” of underground communications, including water pipes, drainage and gas supply networks, had been replaced during the renovation works.

The official said the placement of new outdoor lighting had been completed on one side of the avenue, with the works on the other side still ongoing.

He noted setting up of “safety islands” for pedestrians on the street was “in the final stage” and would be followed by construction of public transport waiting areas.

Kaladze added installation of traffic lights and road marking works would be completed “in the near future”, while pavements and landscaping works would end in March.