Armenia joins ICC after ratifying Rome Statute

1 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on February 1, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute.

Armenia's Constitutional Court confirmed the Constitution's full alignment with the provisions of the Rome Statute on March 24, 2023. The Armenian parliament formally ratified the treaty on October 3.

Russia's reaction

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Armenia had "made the wrong decision" after the country ratified the Statute three months ago. Russia's Foreign Ministry called it an "unfriendly step."

Russia withdrew from the ICC in 2016.