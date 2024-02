1 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Magomedrasul Mutaev, a young fighter from Dagestan, was shot dead last night, the Dagestani Interior Minstry reported.

The incident took place in Dagestan’s capital of Makhachkala.

The 20-year-old fighter had only one professional MMA fight back in November 2023.

He was a student of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.