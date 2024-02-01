Baku and Belgrade to expand military cooperation

1 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia held bilateral military cooperation talks, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

"At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current situation and development prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia were discussed, as well as a detailed exchange of views on topics of mutual interest was held," the statement reads.

At the end of the meeting, bilateral military cooperation plan between the countries' Defense Ministries for 2024 was signed.